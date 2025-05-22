Jordan Gabriel is rumoured to be a target for Mansfield Town.

The 26-year-old right-back made 37 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool in 2024/25. His contract expires this summer with his departure being confirmed at the end of the season.

He was part of the squad that won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign at Bloomfield Road.

Stags made their first summer signing this week after bringing in defender Ryan Sweeney from Burton Albion.

But boss Nigel Clough added two more players could be announced before the end of the week as Stags look to reshape their squad after a tough first season back in League One.

“I think we have just about agreed everything with two more new signings and we hope to get those announced by the end of the week if possible,” he said.

“We had six on the list initially, so it will be good if we can get three of them in.

“One is a goalkeeper who has been away and we are meeting him this week.

“We have put a bid in for one player and are negotiating on that one, and the other one we are awaiting a decision on. They are the initial six."