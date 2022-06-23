Mansfield Town land mouthwatering home tie with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in Carabao Cup

The Rams are currently in dire straits, in administration and financial difficulties, and newly relegated from the Championship.

Stags boss Nigel Clough is also a former Derby manager, as was father Brian, to add further intrigue to the mouthwatering East Midlands tie.

Mansfield were in the Northern Section of the draw with first round fixtures of the competition due to take place during the week of Monday, 8th August.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney - heading for the One Call Stadium.

The draw was made by Clinton Morrison and Michael Dawson live on Sky Sports News.

Earlier today Manchester City U21s were draw into Mansfield Town’s Papa Johns Trophy Group F along with Derby County and Grimsby Town.