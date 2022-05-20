Mansfield Town given ticket boost ahead of League Two play-off final against Port Vale

Mansfield Town have been given 5,000 more tickets than Port Vale.

That is because Stags have been given a ticket allocation of 30,147 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium, comparted to Port Vale’s 25,115 initial allocation.

It means Stags could have more than 5,000 extra fans backing the boys at the national stadium.

Tickets went on sale for the glamour tie today – and here’s how you can get your hands on tickets.

Stags finished seventh in the table and made the final with a two leg victory over Northampton in the semi-finals

Port Vale came fifth and got the better of Swindon Town on penalties.