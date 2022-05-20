Mansfield Town will face Port Vale in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday 29th May.

Here is some of the vital info that the fans will need ahead of big showdown.

The match

The League Two play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29th May, with a 4.30pm kick off. It will go to extra-time and penalties if it is level after 90 minutes.

Mansfield beat Northampton in both legs of their play-off to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Port Vale knocked Swindon Town out on penalties after both sides won their home legs.

Head to head

It finished 1-1 in the first meeting of the season between the two sides at One Call Stadium. Vale went in with a half-time lead, before George Lapslie levelled midway through the second half.

The match at Vale Park was won 3-1 by the home side after Rhys Oates had given Stags the lead.

VAR

VAR will be used in all three of this season's English Football League play-off finals at Wembley for the first time, the league has confirmed.

The EFL said that the system would be used for the Championship play-off final on 29 May, before confirming that it will now also be used for both the League One and League Two finals.

TV coverage

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with a subscription needed. You can also buy a day pass for the game via NOW TV.

Tickets allocations and how to get them

Mansfield have an allocation of 30,147 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium.

Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into three sections: there is a concession rate for supporters aged 62 and over as well as for children aged 16 and under, young adult rates will be offered for those aged 17-21.

PRICES

Cat 1 - £60 Adults, £45 Young Adult, £30 Conc.

Cat 2 - £48 Adults, £36 Young Adult, £24 Conc.

Cat 3 - £44 Adults, £33 Young Adult, £22 Conc.

Cat 4 - £38 Adults, £28.50 Young Adult, £19 Conc.

Cat 5 - £32 Adults, £24 Young Adult, £16 Conc.

Cat 6 - £26 Adults, £19.50 Young Adult, £13 Conc.

When to buy

Ticket sales will be released from 1pm on Friday 20 May.

How to buy

Tickets will not be available in person from Mansfield Town’s ticket office and will be available online at https://www.eticketing.co.uk/po3/ OR over the phone on 08444 539 940.

Best way to book

Due to anticipated demand, the club and Ticketmaster recommend booking online as the easiest and most convenient method of booking for supporters.

Each supporter can purchase a maximum of nine tickets only. Anyone wishing to purchase 10 tickets or more in one transaction must complete a pro-forma in person at the club with full details of each ticket holder.

How to get there

Official Coaches – Official coach travel is available from the Stags Supporters’ Association. Please only make your coach travel arrangements after you have purchased your match ticket. Coach travel is subject to availability and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and booking a space on the coach does not guarantee you a match ticket nor does it include a ticket within the price.

Prices are:£25 members£40 non-members.Coaches will depart One Call Stadium at 9.30am on the day of the game.

Car Parking – Parking for supporters and supporter coaches can be purchased via www.wembleyofficialparking.com or by telephone 020 8903 6966. Car Parking is charged at £120 per coach and £40 per car if booked in advance. Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Driving – You can plan your trip to Wembley here, using the AA route planner.