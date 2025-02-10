Mansfield Town fans get chance to quiz boss Nigel Clough and director Sid Pepper at special evening
Stags are staging An Evening with Nigel Clough in the Radford Foundation Marquee at One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 25th February (7pm).
And director Pepper will also be available to answer questions from supporters regarding the progress of the Bishop Street Stand during a segment of the show.
The event is in conjunction with the Stags Supporters’ Association.
In order to manage audience numbers, the forum will be made all-ticket, costing £5 for all ages, and must be bought in advance of the day at the ticket office or via 01623 482482 or www.stagstickets.co.uk.
Doors will open at 6pm, with the SSA’s annual meeting preceding the main forum.
Supporters unable to make the evening can submit questions via e-mail.
Questions should be sent to [email protected], stating your name, location and to whom your question is directed.
The forum will be available to watch on iFollow Stags, in full, in the days afterwards.