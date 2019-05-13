Mansfield Town fans backing boss David Flitcroft to make it third time lucky next season

Mansfield Town fans have been having their say on last night’s penalties heartbreak against Newport County with most backing boss David Flitcroft to make it third time lucky next year.

Stags failed to get over the promotion line for the second successive year after losing the Play-Off semi-final on spot kicks after it had ended 1-1 over two thrilling legs.

That failure came just a week after Stags missed out on automatic promotion, losing their last three games when a win in any of them would have sealed promotion.

However, most fans believe Flitcroft is close to having a squad capable of delivering and want to see him use this summer’s transfer window to find the missing bits to a Mansfield promotion jigsaw.

Chris Vasper said: “For those of you who think they could have done better - stop playing the blame game and get behind Flitcroft, the Radfords and the players.

“Whatever you do, keep that back three, I thought Turner has been outstanding the last few games.”

Alistair Shanks said: “Defensivly we are the best in this league. Ben Turner been awesome last few games. But creativity and putting the ball in the net has been dire. That’s where big changes are needed. Some players just ain’t up to the job.”

Karen Williams: “Well played lads you have been a credit to the county all season. Penalties are the worst way to go out but onwards and upwards for next season.”

Richard Spencer: “You can say what you want about this guy’s tactics and no plan B etc (not a sentiment that I share) but you can tell that he’s hurt by tonight and the end of the season.

“I’ll be very surprised if Carolyn Radford and John Radford sack him because he seems to share the same vision as they do for the whole club - not just the first team.

“I think the club will come back stronger next year, and people should get on board now, rather than slagging everyone connected to the team off.

Jeevesthestag: “Thank you to the Radfords for an exciting season.

“Ultimately it hasn’t worked out but I don’t see the point of changing our manager and thus the whole squad.

“We’ve got some great League Two players and we’ll be competing again next season. Give Flitcroft one more season to get us over the line.”

Rob said: “ I think most sensible, patient fans are prepared to give DF this summer to strengthen - but I think for even the most patient of us, this will be his last chance, fail to secure top three then I will agree it will be time for a change.

“DF has made plenty of mistakes but has also been extremely unlucky. Serious long term injuries to key players and last night an injury to our most important player.

“Add that to some incredibly poor decisions against us which I do not think evened out over the season then I would say the gods have not been kind to us this season overall. But, ultimately I don’t think we were quite good enough this season overall.”

EdwinstoweStag: “Deal with your disappointment. “There’s absolutely no sense in changing the management just because we finished fourth - our best position for years.”

CasselsCap said: “I’ve been a Stags fan 50 years and there hasn’t been a lot of seasons like this.

“We finished fourth and had the best defence in the league. To sack the manager just because we faded in the last five games makes no sense.

“This club is in a better state than it has been for years. Yes we are gutted but I’m sure the players are too.”

Adamstag said: “He still just about deserves another go next season but I imagine that Radford is going to have a full and frank conversation with him on where it’s gone wrong.”

Jamie warned: “He has failed to get us up twice now - once from a good position and once from an almost easy position.

“He deserves a third and final crack at it but must learn the lessons of this season.

“We lost our style and ended up hoofing to a weak front line. He has to recognise that and fix it either by not doing it or having a more diverse bench.”

Daddycool said: “At the end of the day his remit was top three budget, top three place so he’s failed, losing three games 1-0 sealed it .

“He was not capable of motivating the team when it mattered, so he failed.

Should he be given another season? Radford must be thinking seriously, but he tends to be loyal to his managers so I suspect he will be here.

“Can he find another Tyler Walker for next season? The next few weeks will be interesting.”

However, Andrew Henshaw said: “Two seasons two failures - time for a change Mr Radford.”

Hjeldefan said: “Honestly baffled how anyone can still want this manager.

“He gets found out each and every year because he has no plan B. Good managers finish the season well because they adapt throughout the season and deal with the issues that come up.

Flitcroft in two seasons has been absolutely woeful from March onwards because he has no plan B and no idea how to change a game.

“Plus he plays the most boring football imaginable. How many times this season have we done well in a big game? Zero.”