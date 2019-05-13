Mansfield Town chairman John Radford - Play-Offs defeat hurts but can make us stronger

Mansfield Town owner John Radford has spoken of his hurt at last night’s League Two Play-Off semi-finals penalties defeat by Newport County.

But Radford also said the setback should make the club stronger.

A 0-0 draw last night left the sides locked at 1-1 which resulted in spot kicks which the Welsh underdogs won 5-3.

Speaking on social media, Radford said: “I’m hurting after that as my love for this club is beyond words.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



READ BOSS DAVID FLITCROFT’S THOUGHTS



“With that said, the measure of a club is how you react and advance from adversity.

“This setback should only make us all stronger as one united club.

“A special mention to our supporters, who have been magnificent this season, and the noise generated tonight was incredible.”