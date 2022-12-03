Mansfield Town defender Riley Harbottle praise for Colchester United after late win

So the young Forest loanee was delighted to see his side come from behind and pull off a dramatic late 2-1 win over the U's today.

“With recent results not going our way that was a relief today and we are all buzzing,” he smiled.

“I thought we dominated possession, but Colchester were a hard team to break down. They sat in and made the game hard for us. They broke forward quite well too and had a long throw they used quite well.

Stags celebrate Lucas Akins' late winner - Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They are a good team and I don't think their position in the league shows how good they are. They are a lot better than their position says so we are happy to beat them.

“But with the quality we have at the top end of the pitch we always believed we would get the three points in the end. We knew they would do their job.

“Both goals came from crosses and we have been working hard on that the last few weeks.”

Stags might have had a spot kick when Rhys Oates appeared to be brought down in the box after five minutes.

“We definitely should have had a penalty. I don't know what the ref has seen but from where I was on the pitch it was a blatant penalty and that changes the game,” he said.

Trailing 1-0, Stags levelled before the break through a great far post header from fellow Forest loanee youngster Will Swan.

“I am buzzing for him. That's what he does,” said Harbottle.

“I have played with him since I was 10 years old, so I know he can do that. He is not the biggest lad but his leap is frightening.”

The winner came in the third added minute when Lucas Akins headed home and Harbottle said: “Lucas is a vital part of this team.

“He helped me when I had a tough patch. He put an arm round me and picked me up when I needed picking up.

“Being a young lad coming in on loan I will make mistakes. He realised that and saw how it had affected me and was brilliant in supporting me and getting back my confidence.

“He is a nice person, but on the pitch he is different gravy.

“Winning that late on, I don't think you can better that.

