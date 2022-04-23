Stags even had some of their rivals drop points and Garner smiled: “We knew how important it was today – the fans knew and the players knew.

“We had to win a football match and thankfully we did that today.

“We can't do anything about anyone else's results but it's nice when they slip up a bit and we win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags first team coach Andy Garner

“That win was massive and even better was the performance they put on – I thought we were excellent today against a good side who have had results on their travels. So we had to be at our best.

“I think at times we played some fantastic football and scored two fantastic goals.”

Jamie Murphy put Stags ahead with his first goal for the club on 26 minutes. But the points were sealed by striker Lucas Akins' long awaited first goal for Mansfield.

“I am so relieved for Lucas that he has got a goal as it's been playing on his mind for a long time now,” said Garner.

“We told him to relax, settle down and it would come and I am so happy for him. It was a great header too.

“We have known him for a long time and he gives everything he's got.

“We also know the other side of him when he hasn't scored goals and it's affected him.

“We have to calm him down and talk to him. Hopefully this will help him massively and he will go on and score a few more.”

Stags had top scorer Rhys Oates back from a thigh strain and Garner said: “It was incredible to have Rhys back. We've missed him, you can't deny that. He played really well again today.

“He is obviously devastated he didn't score a goal but it's that sheer pace and he gets a shot off. He was very unlucky not to score but it was a fantastic performance.”