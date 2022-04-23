In a game hampered by a strong wind, Stags put successive Easter defeats behind them with a goal in each half with Crawley ending with 10 men after James Tilley picked up a second booking on 69 minutes.

Crawley battled hard but Stags deserved the victory and only some fine goalkeeping from Glenn Morris denied them victory by a greater margin as Nigel Cloiugh’s men returned to the play-off spots.

Top scorer Rhys Oates returned to the Stags side after missing the previous four fixtures with a thigh injury as one of three changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town midfielder Jamie Murphy celebrates his first half goal. Photo by: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Oates, defender John-Joe O'Toole and midfielder George Maris replaced Oli Hawkins, Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk.

Crawley had assistant manager Lewis Young in charge after manager John Yews was last night suspended by the club over allegations of “serious and credible accusations” that he used discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players.

Crawley had won five of their previous six games and also scored in a club record 17 successive away matches.

George Francomb returned from injury for the visitors and there was a place for Aramide Oteh on the bench.

Mansfield Town midfielder Matthew Longstaff's shot is blocked . Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags kicked off with the strong wind at their backs and, after a scrappy start, fashioned the first chance on nine minutes as Bishop's quick throw put Murphy in space. He swept the ball wide to Akins on the right who came inside and forced Morris to save his low shot from 18 yards.

Longstaff then had a shot blocked and Oates whipped a low effort wide of the near post as the home side began to ask questions, though the wind was making control of the ball difficult.

Crawley were doing most of the defending but on 22 minutes Stags allowed Hutchinson room 30 yards out and he sent a powerful shot just wide of the far post.

Stags instantly replied as Murphy found Quinn in the box, who saw his effort dip just over the top.

Mansfield finally got some reward for their probing on 26 minutes. Longstaff fed Hewitt to his right who curled back a delightful cross that Murphy guided home superbly on the volley to break the deadlock.

On 36 minutes Perch chopped down Tilley on a Crawley break and, as the referee played the advantage, McLaughin brought down Hessenthaler as which point both Stags men were booked.

Three minutes later Crawley came close to levelling as, after some neat passes, Tilley sent a low shot across Bishop from the right and inches wide of the far post.

On 41 minutes Oates let fly with an explosive shot from the left hand corner of the box that was destined for the top corner until Morris stretched to make a fine one-handed block.

Two minutes later Murphy slipped McLaughlin into the box on the left and again Morris had to come to Crawley's rescue as he got his body in the way of the finish.

Maris then tested Morris from distance but it lacked power and was straight at him.

In the second added minute Tilley was booked for a tackle from behind on Maris as Stags went in deservedly ahead.

Murphy almost doubled his tally six minutes after the break as Crawley laboured clearing a corner and Murphy's powerful finish was headed off the line by Tunnicliffe.

Three minutes later Oates burst into the box on the left but again Morris stood large and blocked his finish.

O'Toole did well to cut out a dangerous low cross from Ferry from the left right in front of goal to concede a corner, then Bishop had to go down bravely at the feet of Nichols as he chased a long ball forward.

An Oates snapshot on 67 minutes was deflected inches wide and hit the back stanchion.

Two minutes later Crawley were down to 10 men as Tilley picked up a second booking for flattening McLaughlin after he had headed away.

Stags punished them on 72 minutes with a second goal. McLaughlin dinked in a lovely cross from the left and Akins, six yards out, guided it perfectly inside the left post.

Crawley sub Oteh put a free header wide from an 82nd minute corner which could have made for a nervy finish.

Seconds later Oates went on another rampage but shot low straight at the keeper.

Sub Lapslie was booked with a minute of coming on for bringing down Oteh.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Perch, McLaughlin, Longstaff, Quinn (Lapslie 82), Maris (Wallace 79), Murphy, Oates (Bowery 84), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Stech, Rawson, Stirk, Johnson.

CRAWLEY: Morris, Davies (Oteh 55), Francomb (Marshall 73), Nichols, Tilley, Francilette, Ferry, Tunnicliffe, Lynch, Hessenthaler, Hutchinson. SUBS NOT USED: Seymour, Gallacher, Craig, Kastrati.REFEREE: David Rock.