Lapslie's first half goal looked set to send the underdogs through until 12 minutes from time when sub Michael Smith struck twice in five minutes to turn the game on its head.

“I don't think they have lost a game in ages and they are obviously a good team so I think it showed we have something about us,” said Lapslie.

“If we play like that week in week out we will win pretty much every game in League Two. We just need to find some consistency and be a bit more solid. We will go again.

George Lapslie net at Hillsborough. Photo byChris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It's frustrating we should have probably been more than one goal up at half-time.

“But we probably don't deserve to go through for the goals we conceded.

“I don't think their subs came on and did anything magnificent – it was just two very sloppy goals to give away. They were really cheap goals and I don't see us getting goals that easy, so it's frustrating.”

George Lapslie speaks after today's FA Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On his goal, set up by a Kellan Gordon cross, he said: “It was a great ball from Kell to be fair. When Kell is out there he always gives me good chances.

“He literally put it on a plate and I just had to try to get a touch to hit the target and lucky enough this one went in.

“I've had a few lately I have got on target and the keeper has made a good save or I should maybe have missed the keeper.

“I was happy to get a goal but I would rather be in the hat.”

George Maris almost netted a late equaliser but fired over and Lapslie said: “He had a chance and he was close in, but I don't think it was as easy as it maybe looked. It was bouncing high.”

Almost 3,800 away fans provided great backing for Mansfield and Lapslie added: “We are really grateful to the fans as it felt like a home game as it often does when we go away.