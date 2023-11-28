Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough unhappy with soft goals conceded in home draw with Tranmere Rovers

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was disappointed to see his meanest defence in League Two give up two soft goals in tonight's frustrating 2-2 home drawn with Tranmere Rovers.

Stags dominated possession but twice had to come from behind after being stung on the counter attack.

“I was pleased with the performance overall, but we conceded probably two of the worst goals we have conceded all season,” said Clough.

“We have conceded very few here at the One Call, which has been our foundation.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We knew they were quick on the break, but we had two players challenge for the same ball and found ourselves 1-0 down.

“The second was even worse with Davis Keillor-Dunn giving the ball away in the middle of the pitch. They broke away and it was a scruffy shot that went through Lewis Brunt's legs and just sneaked in the corner.

“It seemed like one of those nights. We had a lot of the ball. They had two lively lads up front and they are difficult to break down when people come and sit like that.”

He continued: “If we win our game in hand we go second and we have only lost once in 19 games so I don't think we're doing too bad.

“You have to be patient and the crowd have to be patient too and stay with us. We are playing no different to how we were playing eight weeks ago, yet for some reason the crowd seemed more unhappy just because Tranmere scored a goal on the break.

“Tranmere have just won two games and we knew they would be full of confidence. What you don't do is concede and we did it twice tonight.

“We have created chances tonight but we need to be back to being rock solid defensively.”

Stags now have 10 days without a game and Clough said: “The break will be brilliant as there were a few tired legs out there.