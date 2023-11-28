Mansfield Town twice fight back from behind for frustrating home draw against Tranmere Rovers

Frustrated Mansfield Town were twice forced to come from behind to earn a 2-2 home draw with battling strugglers Tranmere Rovers tonight.

After seeeing their 17-game unbeaten start to the season halted on Saturday at Swindon, tonight was largely frustrating for Stags who watched Tranmere soak up spells of intense pressure before countering with dangerous breaks.

Indeed, Stags had to come from behind after one break had seen Charlie Jolley net on 13 minutes.

Christy Pym also had to made a great double save on 32 minutes before Rhys Oates finally levelled the game five minutes later.

Rovers again edged in front on 62 minutes through Rob Apter but sub Will Swan squared matters once more on 79 minutes.

The visitors ended the night with 10 men after Jordan Turnbull was shown a second yellow card in added time.

Tranmere's confidence was certainly improved after going unbeaten in three games, two home wins sandwiching an away draw, but they had not won on the road since February.

The Stags side showed three changes with Callum Johnson, Baily Cargill and George Maris dropping to the bench, Stephen Quinn starting in midfield and Lucas Akins restored up front with Jordan Bowery again switching to right back for the night.

Calum Macdonald was also restored to left back in place of Cargill.

On the bench there was also the welcome sight of midfielder Ollie Clarke returning after injury.

Tranmere had the first shot at goal in the third minute as Apter squared for Walker to fire from 20 yards, Pym comfortably down to his right to gather.

Stags plugged away with their passing game with Rovers keeping their shape well and the visitors again had a shy at goal on 12 minutes, this time Morris well over from the left corner of the box.

And the 13th minute proved unlucky for the Stags as they went behind.

Saunders launched a break from the Tranmere half with an inviting forward ball for Jolley to chase.

He beat Reed to the ball and ran on, slotting home neatly across Pm with a low finish.

Lifted by that breakthrough, Rovers almost doubled their advantage two minutes later as Apter cut inside from the right and forced Pym down to save his low finish.

Apter was then well over with a snapshot from a half-cleared free kick.

Stags had yet to get a shot goalwards as Akins won a free kick to the right of the box on 24 minutes. Keillor-Dunn floated it in and Flint planted a close range free header wide of goal when he should have scored.

Reed tripped up Jolley just outside the box and was shown a yellow card. It looked an inviting position but Walker lashed it comfortably over the top.

Brunt headed over from Stags' first corner and on the half-hour Oates was wide from 20 yards as the home side laboured for a reply.

Instead they had to rely on keeper Pym to deny Tranmere a second on 32 minutes as Saunders ran clear from another lightning break from a Stags corner. Pym parried his first effort and then also saved the follow-up from the same player.

Turnbull was booked for holding as Akins turned him on 36 minutes.

Home frustration was growing on the pitch and in the stands.

But Mansfield were level out of the blue on 37 minutes.

Bowery did well to get to the right by-line and crossed low to the near post where Keillor-Dunn helped it across the six yard box and Oates popped up to tap home.

A foul by Morris earned him a booking on 39 minutes.

Oates had a shot blocked in the four added minutes while Keillor-Dunn fired at McGee from range.

Keillor-Dunn was added to the bookings on 52 minutes for a foul near the halfway line.

Mansfield probed hard but were undone by another swift counter on 62 minutes, this time after poor control by Keillor-Dun.

Tranmere advanced quickly and Apter was able to squeeze home inside the right hand post from 18 yards.

Oates almost levelled three minutes later but his curling finish went just over the far angle.

After Maris replaced Keillor-Dunn, Leake felled Oates on the touchline for a 67th minute booking.

On 69 minutes Clough upped the forward ante with Swan on for Reed and Clarke replacing Quinn.

On 71 minutes Clarke had a low long range shot saved for a corner from which Brunt fired over.

Another double change saw both full backs replaced like for like with Cargill and Johnson on for Macdonald and Bowery.

And Stags were level again on 79 minutes as sub Swan struke a shot from 16 yards which deflected up and past the keeper off defender Turnbull.

Swan was dispossed too easily on 89 minutes and Taylor robbed him and was able to test Pym from distance.

Lewis curled a 20-yard free kick just over as we entered six added minutes.

Turnbull hauled back Akins in the third added minute for a second booking and an early bath, but it proved too late for Stags to be to take advantage as honours ended even on a freezing, frustrating night.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery (Johnson 77), Flint, Brunt, Macdonald (Cargill 77), Reed (Swan 69), Lewis, Quinn (Clarke 69), Keillor-Dunn (Maris 64), Oates, Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams.

TRANMERE: McGee, O'Connor, Davies, Turnbull, Wood (Leake HT), Apter (McAlear 84), Walker, Hendry, Morris (Leroy-Belehouan 90+7), Saunders (Yarney 90+5), Jolley (Taylor 84). SUBS NOT USED: Robson, Hawkes.