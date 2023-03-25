News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough staying positive, despite injury list lengthening​​​​​​​ and more points lost

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was staying positive after his lengthy injury list grew longer and his side was held to a frustrating second home 0-0 draw of the week in today's 0-0 stalemate with rivals Sutton United.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 25th Mar 2023, 18:37 GMT- 2 min read

Riley Harbottle faces a spell out after a nasty early head injury while Elliott Hewitt battled on with a broken nose.

“When you get eight players out, now Riley as well, and Elliott Hewitt playing with a broken nose, it's tough,” said Clough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You could see Rhys Oates was shattered just playing 30 minutes near the end, there was no way he could start, James Perch the same.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.
Most Popular

“The team almost picked itself.”

On the Harbottle injury, he added: “He challenged and was caught late and has gone to hospital to get checked out. We will know more later but you take no chances with head injuries and he will be looked after accordingly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
More frustration for Mansfield Town as they are held at home by rivals Sutton Un...

There were few chances at either end in a dour game and Clough said: “Things are certainly not dropping for us – and we had enough situations today. We also wasted a couple of opportunities.

“We also wasted our first three corners.

“But I thought we dealt with Sutton and their particular approach extremely well and restricted them to very few opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We just need to be a bit better going forward ourselves.

“They are difficult to play against. They hope for a set play or a long throw and they defend it accordingly if they get 1-0 ahead. So the last thing you want to do is go 1-0 behind against them - and that is the first point we've got off them in two seasons.

“It's another point and you're three games unbeaten so it keeps bit of confidence going as you go into the last nine games.

“We wanted to win at least one of our two home games this week. We've not quite managed to do it but we've got two clean sheets. And one thing no one can question is the effort of the players today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With the disruptions we've had it's a good clean sheet.”

He added: “I thought James Gale did very well for an hour today. He has not played many games with injury of late.”

There is little prospect of many players returning for next week's visit of Crawley Town.

“Louis Reed might have a chance of next weekend, we will have to see how it goes. But the only one certain to be back is Stephen Quinn – and that was self-inflicted after that silly rash act at Northampton,” said Clough.

Nigel CloughSutton UnitedRhys OatesElliott HewittSutton