Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough praises performances of fringe players after EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers

The side saw eight changes made with one of those – James Gale – scoring a brace inside three minutes as Stags battled to an entertaining victory.

Callum Johnson hit the winner with two minutes to go after Rovers had recovered well from their early set-back.

“It was a balancing act to try and get minutes into players who needed it,” said the Stags boss.

“George Williams was excellent for 90 mins and played very well. He had to be brave and defend one v one.

“He made a magnificent block at 2-2 to keep us in the game with five minutes or so to go.

“I thought James Gale was a handful all night. McKeal Abdullah had a brilliant debut against League Two defenders, their centre half plays every week, so it was a little bit of a baptism of fire because he is not facing players of his own age group.

“It could have been 8-8 with the way it started. They had chances in the first 10 mins and we scored two and should have scored more and it was like that all night.

“It starts out and everyone is aware it’s an EFL Trophy game but it turns into a proper game because no one wants to lose. Nobody was taking it easy.

“We didn’t make anywhere near enough of our situations all through the game. Will Swan could have had 3 or four goals and ended up without one but it's nice to stay unbeaten and win the game.”

Clough was also happy to have had the chance to rest key players ahead of the huge East Midlands derby at Meadow Lane this weekend.

“Louis Reed, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins have had the night off and Flinty (Aden Flint) has only had 20 mins running around front,” he said.

“We will rest before Saturday, you saw tired legs last weekend and tonight. It is a rest period now and a light session Friday ready to go.”