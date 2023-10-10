News you can trust since 1952
Johnson strikes late to get Mansfield Town's EFL Trophy campaign off to winning start

A late header from Callum Johnson secured Mansfield Town a 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers in an entertaining EFL Trophy opener at One Call Stadium on Tuesday.
By Stags Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 21:41 BST- 2 min read
Johnson struck with three minutes to go, nodding the ball home after Aden Flint had helped on a Hiram Boateng corner, to give Stags a winning start in Group H.

Both sides had good chances early on, Jack Goodman going round Stags keeper Scott Flinders on three minutes but failing to get a shot away in time, then Will Swan’s cross found McKeal Abdullah who struck the post with his effort.

A minute later, however, Stags went in front from the penalty spot after James Gale was tripped in the area, the striker picking himself up to net the penalty himself.

Callum Johnson is congratulated after netting the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaCallum Johnson is congratulated after netting the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Callum Johnson is congratulated after netting the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Two minutes after that, Gale scored again, this time heading home a Swan cross past Ian Lawlor.

It was nearly three on 17 minutes when Calum Macdonald struck the crossbar following a Gale cross, the same player firing just wide of the post soon afterwards as Stags looked for a third.

However, it was Doncaster who would score next seven minutes before half-time when Ben Close flicked home a corner at the near post.

The second-half saw Abdullah and Swan both go close for the home side, but Rovers then got level on 64 minutes when Joe Ironside headed against a post but followed up to net the rebound.

Aden Flint heads the ball down for Callum Johnson to score the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAden Flint heads the ball down for Callum Johnson to score the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Aden Flint heads the ball down for Callum Johnson to score the winner. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Swan forced a good save from Lawlor soon afterwards as Stags looked to regain the lead, before Rovers’ Luke Molyneux was next to hit the woodwork with a curling effort.

But after Macdonald and then Boateng both saw further chances go begging for the home side and then George Broadbent struck a post for Rovers, Johnson popped up with the winner to secure the points for Stags.

