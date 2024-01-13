Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough pleased with away point in tough conditions at Morecambe

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was pleased to pick up an away point in difficult conditions and avoid back to back defeats at Morecambe this afternoon.

Stags attack during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But he was disappointed they failed to see out the game and take all three points after Charlie Brown stung them with an equaliser 12 minutes from time, wiping out Baily Cargill's 61st minute opener.

“It was a good point, but not when you're 1-0 up with 15 minutes to go and the nature of the goal we conceded,” he said.

“It was a poor goal defensively from our point of view. Both full backs should do better.

“I thought we had got over the 10 minutes after we scored when they had a little go at us and we were in control.

“But it was one through ball and one cross and all of a sudden we were pinned back at 1-1.

“It was very difficult conditions for both teams – a typical mid-January League Two game.

“It was windy and the pitch was bobbly, so it was very difficult for League Two players to get the ball down and play. It was difficult for both sides to create things.

“But having got the break – and it was a brilliant goal as well – we should see it through.

“There were two or three brilliant passes leading up to our goal. We all thought Ollie was just going to shoot but he spotted Baily in space on the left and it was a brilliant pass to him. That should have been worth the three points.

“We have been brilliant in looking after leads throughout the season.

“We should have kept the ball better. But we got impatient and went long at times when we didn't need to.”

He added: “I was pleased to get in 0-0 at half-time as Morecambe are a dangerous side at home. They sit in and then all of a sudden catch you on the break, as they did for their equaliser.

“I thought we had slightly the better of the first half. We got better as the half went on and we hit the bar.

“We had a couple of other situations, but they didn't have much either. Away from home you are never too unhappy with that.

“It was important to get a point today on the back of a loss last week. We came for three and tried to get three. It was just the timing of the nature of their goal that was frustrating.

“Probably a draw is a fair result on the balance of play, but when you're 1-0 up with 10-15 minutes to go it's disappointing.

“It's brilliant we haven't lost, though. You don't want back to back defeats and we now have two home games to look forward to this week.”

Defender Calum Macdonald will be assessed before Tuesday's visit of bottom club Forest Green Rovers after coming off injured at half-time.