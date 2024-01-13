Mansfield Town were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Morecambe this afternoon.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Defender Baily Cargill had fired Nigel Clough’s promotion-chasers in front at the Globe Arena on 61 minutes.

But supersub Charlie Brown came off the bench to salvage a point for the Shrimps with an equaliser 12 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a second game running where Stags have dropped points and they slipped to third as a result of Wrexham’s win over AFC Wimbledon.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Clough made a duo of changes after the defeat to fellow promotion-chasers Crewe Alexandra last time out.

Stephen’s McLaughlin and Quinn were the two to make way as Calum MacDonald returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the end of November, while Ollie Clarke was named in midfield.

It was the hosts who had the early chances as Gwion Edwards and Jordan Slew both fluffed their lines from inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield started to threaten without creating guilt-edged opportunities to take the lead with Clarke’s thumping header blocked before George Maris’ volley struck Lucas Akins.

Davis Keillor-Dunn during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags’ stopper Christy Pym produced a good save to parry Slew’s strike away from danger on 35 minutes.

After Slew had an effort disallowed for offside, the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break as Davis Keillor-Dunn rattled the crossbar from a good break 10 minutes before half-time.

Clough made a half-time switch as the returning MacDonald was replaced by McLaughlin.

And the Stags hit the front on the hour mark.

George Maris under pressure during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maris found Keillor-Dunn with a ball in from the right. He fed Clarke who superbly found Cargill square in space to his left with a fine first-time pass for the latter to smash home his third goal of the season.

The travelling fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Joe Adams could only nod at Pym from point-blank range on 69 minutes.

However, Morecambe levelled with little over 10 minutes to go as Brown turned home Yann Songo’o’s low cross from close range.

Stags now prepare to face visiting bottom side Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night.

Baily Cargill scores during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the Mazuma Stadium, 13 Jan 2024. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MORECAMBE: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Rawson, Stokes, Songo’o, Taylor, Edwards (Brown, 62), Adams (Davenport, 82), Mayor, Slew. SUBS NOT USED: Melbourne, Threlkeld, Tutonda, Smith, Smith.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Cargill, MacDonald (McLaughlin, 45), Reed, Brunt, Clarke (Quinn, 88), Maris (Lewis, 88), Akins, Keillor-Dunn. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams, Boateng, Swan.

REFEREE: Seb Stockbridge.