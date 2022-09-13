Clough said in the past Stags would have lost that game as the Cumbrians created the best chances, though Stags contentiously had a goal disallowed for offside.

“It was a battling display rather than our usual fluent self at home,” said Clough.

“We were missing the quality of Oates, Perch, Boateng and Swan – three of those were probably certain starters -and we looked a little bit disjointed at times.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“I thought we were in a good sort of groove after the Man City and Doncaster games, then we have had 10 days without a game and didn't look as fluent as did before the break.

“It was a good point – we could have lost that game tonight. And at different times in the past 18 months we would have lost.

“On nights like these you don't lose. There's plenty of teams in League Two and in the country lost at home tonight and we're not one of them.

“We have another valuable point and we're in good spirits.”

He continued: “Pymy made a couple of good saves when needed and I think we got away with one just after half-time when the lad blazed over the bar.

“Having said that, George Lapslie's goal should have counted. He was onside. And if we'd got that early goal I think we would have gone on to win.

“Carlisle had the best clear cut chances. We got in some good positions but didn't produce the right cross or the right ball.

“Carlisle are very well drilled and difficult to break down. We needed somebody to produce something to win us the game. We went for it as much as we could near the end but it just didn't quite drop for us.

“But I thought we worked unbelievably hard and it was a good clean sheet. Our back three, especially Elliot Hewitt, were very good tonight.”