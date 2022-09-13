But the excellent Cumbrians will feel they could have had all three with Christian Dennis, twice, Morgan Feeney and Jordan Gibson all wasting great chances.

Christy Pym also made some important saves.

Stags failed to get into their usual groove on the night and Carlisle got men behind the ball quickly and broke dangerously.

Action from the Stags v Carlisle clash tonight - Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

George Lapslie did haven effort disallowed for offside but the score was a good reflection of a disappointing game.

Nigel Clough made one change to the side as Elliott Hewitt replaced the injured James Perch, but John-Joe O'Toole had recovered from his injury enough to be named on a six-man home bench.

The evening began on a sombre note with a minute's silence to mark the death of the Queen on Thursday followed by the singing of God Save The King and the release of 96 white doves from the middle of the pitch – one for every year of the Queen's life.

There was a worry as Patrick burst onto a Moxon pass into the box in the second minute, but a scramble was ended when Pym took control and grabbed the ball.

Stags had a corner cleared and then when a low Clarke cross was half-cleared, Maris sidefooted a tame finish at Holy on four minutes.

A low Gibson cross was turned wide by Dennis eight yards from goal with Stags waiting on an offside flag on 13 minutes.

Two minutes later United should have gone ahead as a low Armer cross from the left went through everyone to an unmarked Feeney at the far post but, with the goal at his mercy, he somehow put the ball into the arms of a relieved Pym.

A minute later Stags did have the ball in the net as Lapslie pounced following a save from a Maris shot, but an offside flag quickly halted celebrations.

On 24 minutes from a throw on the left, McLaughlin beat his man and whipped a powerful shot just wide of the left post, causing the netting to pull away from the goal frame which necessitated a hold-up to repair it.

The Cumbrians went close again on 33 minutes as McLaughlin tried to head away a high cross and Gibson met his clearance with a first time shot on the half volley that Pym did well to beat away diving to his left.

Akins cued up Lapslie for a shot over the bar from just outside the box on 38 minutes as a tight half ended scoreless.

Carlisle wasted a glorious chance in the opening minute of the second half as Gibson got to the right by-line and pulled a low cross back to an unmarked Dennis who blazed over from six yards.

In response, Lapslie got into the right of the box but his cross was too high for Akins.

Akins then forced Holy to save to his right with a decent low shot and soon after Bowery was well off target from 30 yards.

On 56 minutes Gibson cut in from the right and whistled a shot across goal and just wide of the far post as the visitors continued to look the more threatening.

On 59 minutes Maris knew Gibson was away from him and took his legs to take one for the team with a yellow card. Gibson kicked the ball at Maris and argued with the referee to be added to the book before the game restarted.

United threatened once more on 65 minutes as a long Moxon free kick saw Feeney stretch and poke it on target, forcing Pym down to gather.

Mellish was booked on 69 minutes for a foul on Lapslie before Stags sent on Quinn for Clarke in a search for fresh ideas.

Maris was too high from 20 yards as Carlisle tried to clear a long Hewitt throw as the home crowd tired to lift their players, Hartigan over from 25 yards minutes later.

With 11 minutes to go a left wing cross reached Back, who controlled and fired at Pym with home fans holding their breath.

On 83 minutes Quinn pulled back a cross from the left which Maris sidefooted powerfully wide with Holy stationary and beaten – Stags’ best chance of the game.

Moxon went in late on Hartigan on 87 minutes and was rightly booked as the game ended in stalemate.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Hewitt, Hawkins, Harbottle, McLaughlin, Clarke (Quinn 70), Hartigan, Maris, Lapslie, Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, O'Toole, Gordon, Wallace, Gale.

CARLISLE: Holy, Armer, Moxon, Feeney, Huntington, Gibson (Hilton 83), Guy, Patrick, Dennis (Stretton 89), Mellish, Back. SUBS NOT USED: Kelly, Charters, Whelan, Harris, Idehen.

REFEREE: Sam Allison.