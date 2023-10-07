Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough frustrated by side’s lack of composure in 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon
and live on Freeview channel 276
But he admitted his unbeaten side were tired and a point, a clean sheet and moving up to fifth in the table was not the worst outcome, Christy Pym saving yet another penalty kick to preserve the point against their promotion rivals.
“It was frustrating,” said Clough.
“There was a lack of composure and a lack of quality in that final third. I thought we had the chances and the situations. We just didn't have anyone who could finish them off.
“There were three or four in the first half, certainly George Maris' when it broke to him. I didn't think it was a difficult finish. The keeper was a long way out. He just needed to go round him or over him.
“There were numerous situations throughout the game in which we need to do better.
“When you're not scoring a lot of goals they are the sort of things that show up with a lack of confidence in and around the penalty area. And that was the case today. We needed a bit of ingenuity around the box.
“James Gale had a great chance from a corner not long after he came on when he headed it a yard or two wide. It was that sort of day again.”
He continued: “I thought we played okay. There were a lot of tired legs out there today on the back of Gillingham away last week and Tuesday night against Wrexham.
“We were desperate to freshen it up, but we did not have too many options.
“But it was another point, another clean sheet and it moved us up the league. It's just very frustrating to draw three games in a week.
“Jordan Bowery looked tired as he has probably played about every minute of every game, Aaron Lewis the same.
“All the players who have been playing regularly did not look fresh today on a warm, muggy day.”
On the penalty save, Clough said: “It was fantastic and preserved our unbeaten record with that save. I think if we had gone 1-0 down on this sort of day it would have been very difficult to get back into it.
“It's a clean sheet and maintains the best defensive record in the league. It's just down to the strikers and the midfielders now. The defenders are doing their jobs.
“It has been an unbelievably tough run of fixtures. After Notts County it eases a bit on paper – but only on paper.”