Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted to see superb home form continue as Stockport County are swept aside

That made it two home wins this week, three out of three in the league so far, and comes on the back of a record-breaking home run last season.

“It says a lot about our character and how we feel about playing here,” smiled the Stags manager.

“I think that is 23 consecutive games in all competitions we have scored here now at the One Call which is incredible for any team and I think we've taken something like 49 points out of 54 in the league. “That is up with anybody in the country.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“I think it's a collective thing. We like playing here and I think the supporters like watching us here and even when we go one down, or two down as we did the other night, everybody has a belief we're going to get back in the game.

“I think the fans have seen some very good games here already this season. We have had four home games and there has been a lot of drama in them and scored eight or nine goals in them.

“Now we need to get something on the road.”

He added: “Five games in that win feels very extremely important, especially with the players we have missing as much as anything.

“To go 1-0 down at home, three goals in the game and to hit back so quickly – it was a breathtaking few minutes really.

“I was very pleased with the overall performance.

“I thought we shaded the first half and had two or three very good situations and chances. Ollie Clarke should have tucked one away just before half time.

“But they came out started very well for 10 or 15 minutes of the second half, put us on the back foot, and put one in the top corner. At that point you're fearing the worst.

“It was a wonderful strike but we should have got bodies out to the ball to get the block in.

“What is most important is what followed.”

Clough had particular praise for striker Will Swan, saying “Will got us going today. He was excellent throughout the game and looked a threat with his all-round play and his intelligence with some of his runs. He was top class today and scored one and made one.

“He is never going to challenge in the air against big defenders, but he is a nuisance, gets in front of players and wins balls you don't he's going to get. When he gets in the positions he makes good decisions.

“Coming to League Two, I think we are the team that can bring the best out of him.

“The nice thing is when we got the equaliser we didn't sit back. We went straight up there again, forced them into a mistake and Ollie tucked the rebound in.

“I think we're getting better at managing the game and everyone on the pitch contributed.”

Rhys Oates and Stephen Quinn joined the injured list and missed the game and Clough said: “Rhys Oates has a chest muscle injury.

“He has had a scan and is seeing a specialist on Monday, so we'll know a bit more then. It doesn't look too good at the moment.