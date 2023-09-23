Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough calls for patience after hard-earned 1-0 win over Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The win moved them up to third and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign after 11 games in all competitions, but there were few chances as the visitors defended superbly.

Ollie Clarke's 72nd finish finally won the game and Barrow's misery was complete when Junior Tiensia was sent off for his foul on Aaron Lewis with six minutes to go.

“In a few weeks time no one will remember the game, just the three points which have put us back up to third in the league,” said Clough.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview.. Photo credit: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“And I think there are going to be quite a few games like that here where we are going to have to be patient.

“The crowd are going to have to be patient as well. We are not always going to be having 25 shots, as much as we'd like to. It is just important to get the win.

“The red card made it a bit more comfortable though we were just worried about set plays as they have a big side.”

Stags remain unbeaten, despite their injury list and Clough said: “I think it's fair to say our last three performances we have not been at our best, but we have managed to get seven points out of nine.

“We are not quite as fluent as we were a few weeks ago, but you grind them out. With nine players out, that is probably a good reason why we are disjointed at times.

“One good finish and you win the game – it was an important clean sheet.

“We have nine players out and are missing key players like Rhys Oates and Stephen Quinn. They are two people who make things happen for us and we are struggling for a spark.

“We tried to mix things up a bit after half-time. We have to mix it up a bit more when it's not as fluent as it has been. We start out with the intention of trying to play.

“That is how we want to play but it can't always happen, mainly because of the opposition.

“They are coming here organised and basically stopping us. It is difficult to get round them sometimes.”

He added: “We did have the better of the chances and you're just looking for a break, then Ollie puts one in from 18 yards.

“He has as good a strike as anyone with both feet and we always encourage him to have a strike from around 18-20 yards.”