Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On his pre-match thoughts, Williams said: “I think that is clear after the game finished.

“They are a very strong side and they were too much for us to cope with today.”

County were ahead after only three minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notts catch Stags cold early on during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can maintain that level we showed at the start then we will be the best team in the division,” said Williams

“But this season we have been 2-0 and 3-0 up at half-time and made a pig's ear out of the latter stages of the games.

“We need the exposure to this level and to play our best football for much longer spells. That is the challenge - to see if we can adapt properly to League Two football.

“We went into this fixture top of the table but certainly not playing top of the table football. But we can do it. We see glimpses of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased we were still trying to attack and score late in the game.