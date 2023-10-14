News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are the best team in the division and we were outgunned today said Notts County boss Luke Williams after derby drubbing

Notts County manager Luke Williams said pre-match that Mansfield Town were the best team in the division – and the visitors underlined that quality with a stunning 4-1 away derby win at Meadow Lane against his shellshocked table-toppers.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
On his pre-match thoughts, Williams said: “I think that is clear after the game finished.

“They are a very strong side and they were too much for us to cope with today.”

County were ahead after only three minutes.

“If we can maintain that level we showed at the start then we will be the best team in the division,” said Williams

“But this season we have been 2-0 and 3-0 up at half-time and made a pig's ear out of the latter stages of the games.

“We need the exposure to this level and to play our best football for much longer spells. That is the challenge - to see if we can adapt properly to League Two football.

“We went into this fixture top of the table but certainly not playing top of the table football. But we can do it. We see glimpses of it.

“I was pleased we were still trying to attack and score late in the game.

Mansfield were not playing 'ole football' for the last half hour. We were still in the game but we just couldn't properly lay a glove on them in the end or cope with their attacks either. We were outgunned today.”

