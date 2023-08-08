Mansfield played some outstanding football on the night and Reed said: “That was really enjoyable.

“It could have been five or six early doors tonight. That can only be enjoyable for us.

“To say its the first two games of the season, some of the football we've played is brilliant and it's great to be a part of.

Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“For it to have clicked so early is even better, so we have set the standard now and we have got to maintain it now.

“It's about knowing each other's strengths. We have got a lot of different types of players and they all seem to gel well together.

“Everyone is a hard worker and I think that goes a long way in itself.

“We said pre-season this is how we want to play. We want a lot of the ball and we want to play out. And having the know-how to go a bit longer if we come under a bit of pressure is important and I think we have that as well.

“We are not getting carried away, but the signs are promising.”

Reed is operating at the base of a midfield diamond and he said: “The gaffer has put a lot of trust in putting me in there and telling me to get on it whenever possible.

“But you have to have the options around you – and we have that.”

He added: “Promotion has to be the main thing this season but a cup run is always nice as well.

“It will be exciting for the first league game here on Saturday. I know ticket sales have ben through the roof.