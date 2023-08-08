News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Mansfield Town ace Louis Reed says standards have been set early and now must be maintained after ​​​​​​​classy win over Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed is delighted to see the Stags hit top gear so early after tonight's 2-0 Carabao Cup success over Grimsby Town.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 8th Aug 2023, 22:45 BST- 2 min read

Mansfield played some outstanding football on the night and Reed said: “That was really enjoyable.

“It could have been five or six early doors tonight. That can only be enjoyable for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To say its the first two games of the season, some of the football we've played is brilliant and it's great to be a part of.

Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

“For it to have clicked so early is even better, so we have set the standard now and we have got to maintain it now.

Read More
Mansfield Town beat Grimsby Town to reach the Carabao Cup second round for the f...

“It's about knowing each other's strengths. We have got a lot of different types of players and they all seem to gel well together.

“Everyone is a hard worker and I think that goes a long way in itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We said pre-season this is how we want to play. We want a lot of the ball and we want to play out. And having the know-how to go a bit longer if we come under a bit of pressure is important and I think we have that as well.

“We are not getting carried away, but the signs are promising.”

Reed is operating at the base of a midfield diamond and he said: “The gaffer has put a lot of trust in putting me in there and telling me to get on it whenever possible.

“But you have to have the options around you – and we have that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Promotion has to be the main thing this season but a cup run is always nice as well.

“It will be exciting for the first league game here on Saturday. I know ticket sales have ben through the roof.

“The club have been pushing for the fans to come back and hopefully we can go one step further this season.”

Related topics:MansfieldPromotion