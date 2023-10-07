Mansfield Town ace Louis Reed excited for first taste of East Midlands local derby at Notts County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Everyone is excited for that one with the local rivalry. There is always a bit extra on them,” he said.

“The whole day is going to be brilliant with a packed house and Mansfield fans behind the goal in full voice. It's going to be a good afternoon and hopefully we can get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That first tackle is always a good one in a derby, you have to be up for the battle. And once that's done we're going to start playing our football.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at the One Call Stadium Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Today's 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon moved Stags up to fifth and they remain unbeaten, but it was also a third draw in a week and an eighth in 12 league games.

“It was more frustrating than anything else today,” he said.

“It's bitter-sweet really as the unbeaten run is still there and it was a clean sheet at home. It was just frustrating we couldn't get a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was that final ball really, the build-up play has been brilliant really. It's just getting into those positions and the final touch.

“I don't think there is a team in this league that has more shots blocked by their own players and that probably sums us up in the last few games.”

He added: “We just need that bit of luck. It's not quite dropping for us at the minute.

“I can't recall other than the penalty them having many chances. Pymy had done unbelievable again to save it and it's become a bit of a speciality for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's kept us in it, but unfortunately we couldn't repay him with a goal.

“The performance on the whole was a positive one and it's definitely something we can build on. Let's hope the goals can come with it.