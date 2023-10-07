Mansfield Town ace Louis Reed excited for first taste of East Midlands local derby at Notts County
“Everyone is excited for that one with the local rivalry. There is always a bit extra on them,” he said.
“The whole day is going to be brilliant with a packed house and Mansfield fans behind the goal in full voice. It's going to be a good afternoon and hopefully we can get the three points.
“That first tackle is always a good one in a derby, you have to be up for the battle. And once that's done we're going to start playing our football.”
Today's 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon moved Stags up to fifth and they remain unbeaten, but it was also a third draw in a week and an eighth in 12 league games.
“It was more frustrating than anything else today,” he said.
“It's bitter-sweet really as the unbeaten run is still there and it was a clean sheet at home. It was just frustrating we couldn't get a goal.
“It was that final ball really, the build-up play has been brilliant really. It's just getting into those positions and the final touch.
“I don't think there is a team in this league that has more shots blocked by their own players and that probably sums us up in the last few games.”
He added: “We just need that bit of luck. It's not quite dropping for us at the minute.
“I can't recall other than the penalty them having many chances. Pymy had done unbelievable again to save it and it's become a bit of a speciality for him.
“He's kept us in it, but unfortunately we couldn't repay him with a goal.
“The performance on the whole was a positive one and it's definitely something we can build on. Let's hope the goals can come with it.
“Everyone at the stadium today was frustrated we didn't get a goal, but it will come. It's not like we are not creating anything.”