Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ollie Clarke, George Maris and Lucas Akins and a superb all-round team performance saw Stags end a run of three defeats in their three away games so far this season and also end Rovers' run of three home wins out of three.

“That was absolutely incredible - a fantastic result,” he said.

“With our away record this season, to come here against an unbeaten Doncaster and put on that sort of performance was absolutely incredible.

George Maris celebrates Stags' second goal at Doncaster this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have worked our socks off and there are a few tired legs in that dressing room right now.

“When we work as hard as we've done today we are a match for anybody in this league – don't you worry about that.

“We spoke all week about what team to play and that was another incredibly hard decision as we have 17-18 players here who can all play and could all start today. But I think when you see the result, the team was right.”

Andy Garner speaks to the media post-match. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

He added: “We are a team. We don't have a massive squad, but there is some honesty in that dressing room and we are happy with what we've got.

“These players will make mistakes but when they put the effort in and the work rate in, we are a good side. That was proven today.”

Over 2,800 away fans backed Mansfield and Garner said: “We had fantastic support today - and if you can't turn it on for that! The players did themselves proud and the fans proud.

“Our fans were very loud today. We needed them, so thanks to them as well.”

Stags lost Elliott Hewitt in the pre-match warm-up and had to quickly draft Riley Harbottle into the back three.