Mansfield manager Nigel Clough.

Since going 14 games without a win, Stags have gone on an amazing run of 14 wins in 16 games to rocket into the promotion race and today's 2-0 home win over Leyton Orient broke a club record set in 1962 and equalled in 1991.

“It's remarkable at any level,” he said.

“We had a great run in the Conference with Burton and won a lot of consecutive games. It's 14 actual wins out of 16 now so they're a confident bunch of lads.

“It was remarkable to do it in those conditions today – I defy any team in the country to be able to play football with that wind and the pitch.

“It was the last thing we wanted today. Ideally we wanted a nice calm day with a bit of rain and it was the exact opposite.

“Despite all that we managed to dig a result out and I think it's one of our best clean sheets of the season in terms of restricting the opposition to so few chances.”

He added: “The work rate today was excellent.

“We would have been pleased to get in at half-time at 0-0 so the goal was a big bonus.

“I thought we'd play better second half with the wind against us – and we did. We got it down and played much better at times when we could.”

Orient were adamant that Jordan Bowery's 44th minute opener should have been disallowed for handball, but Clough said: “I just saw it go in.

“I couldn't see if it hit Jordan's arm or now. If it has caught his hand, from the first four or five months of the season, we are due a few.

“The second goal was absolutely brilliant. Ollie Clarke was very good today and it was a perfect game for him to come back into. Once he kept his shot down it was in.

“It gave us that comfort. We've won a lot of games by one-goal margins.

“Most of the other sides won today so we have to keep pace with them and gain ground when we can.