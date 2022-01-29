Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates puts the Leyton Orient defence under pressure. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

In a game hampered by strong winds, Jordan Bowery set Stags on their way with his close range finish on 44 minutes, through the visitors were adamant he had handled.

Skipper Ollie Clarke then sealed the points with a crisp low finish on 72 minutes.

Straight away, Orient sub Aaron Drinan twice hit the home woodwork inside four minutes, but Stags held on for a bonus clean sheet too.

It made it 14 wins in 16 games and was Mansfield's first win over the O's in six meetings.

The Stags side saw just one change from last weekend with skipper Ollie Clarke back in from injury to replace the suspended Farrend Rawson.

New signing Keiran Wallace was on the home bench as was James Perch, returning from the fractured skull he suffered back in September.

Orient gave a debut to new signing Ethan Coleman, a midfielder from King's Lynn, and also included recent signing, Otis Khan, the ex-Stags man.

The game kicked off with a powerful wind looking likely to hamper proceedings but behind Mansfield's backs for the first half.

A swift home move on three minutes saw the ball worked via McLaughlin, Bowery and Quinn to Oates in the box, but he delayed a shot and was forced wide.

A ninth minute home corner by Maris dropped in front of O'Toole right in front of goal but Vigouroux was down on it quickly to smother before anyone could force it home.

On 15 minutes Clarke warmed Vigouroux's hands from 20 yards but it was straight at the keeper.

Orient's first threat came on 21 minutes when a long Smyth throw was headed to the edge of the box by Hawkins where Brown's first time strike flew well over the goal.

On 29 minutes Clarke slipped Oates in on the right of the box but the keeper was out quick to narrow the angle and was able to block the shot.

Oates was then wide with a shot on the turn from almost 30 yards as Stags continued to probe.

Vigouroux had to to race out his box to clear as Bowery tried to beat him to an Oates through ball.

On 38 minutes Sotiriou shrugged off the challenge of O'Toole to make space for a 20 yard shot but was wide.

The game's first booking came on 41 minutes for Hewitt's challenge on Smythe.

Stags finally took the lead on controversial fashion on 44 minutes.

Oates carried the ball from the left of the field to the right but, with no chance of shooting, slipped it into the box for Bowery where the ball struck his arm before he bundled it home from close range.

Orient were furious the goal was given and Smith booked for his protests.

Stags started back out on the front foot after the break and Beckles was booked for upending Oates.

Mansfield came close again as a McLaughlin free kick curled agonisingly right in front of goal with no one able to turn it home.

Happe wiped out Clarke on 54 minutes and was lucky not to be booked, but Archibald was for dissent.

The game continued to be scrappy but Mansfield finally put some daylight between themselves and the Londoners with a second goal on 72 minutes.

A Quinn corner was not fully cleared and the ball reached Clarke on the edge of the box where the captain rifled home a low finish through a crowd of players.

The O's almost had a quick reply as two minutes later Kyprianou sent fellow sub Drinan into the right of the box and his shot struck the outside of the near post.

Four minutes later Orient again struck the woodwork as a scramble from a corner saw Drinan head against the bar before it was hooked away.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon came on 90 minutes when Perch was sent on for Quinn as the home fans gave him a rousing welcome back.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Hawkins, McLaughlin, Stirk, Clarke, Quinn (Perch 90), Maris (Wallace 90+1), Oates (Akins 81), Bowery. SUBS NOT USED: Stech, Nartey, Law, Johnson.

ORIENT: Vigouroux, Happe, Smyth (Young HT), Smith, Archibald, Khan, Mitchell, Beckles, Sotiriou (Drinan 64), Brown (Kyprianou 64), Coleman. SUBS NOT USED: Sargeant, Thompson, Kemp, Moss.

REFEREE: Sam Allison.