Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said his side were magnificent in today's 2-0 away win at table-topping Stockport County.

He also described the four wins and a draw over the five festive games as an incredible return.

Goals from George Maris and Davis Keillor-Dunn edged Stags to within two points of the Hatters with two games in hand, though the joy was tempered by injuries to Callum Johnson and Rhys Oates.

“That was the perfect start to the year and I thought we were magnificent from start to finish,” said Clough.

“Every single player who went on that pitch contributed today and it was an outstanding performance away from home against top of the league.

“We hope it is a significant result. We're only just over halfway so it's too early to tell.

“But it has been a very productive five games over the Christmas period. To get 13 points out of 15 is incredible as well as the level of performance, playing four games in nine days.

“Winning today also made it a better point against Doncaster on Friday night as we were all a bit disappointed not to win.

“To bounce back and win at Stockport shows the huge amount of character we have in the dressing room.

“To get a clean sheet was brilliant too. Christy Pym had one major save to make at 1-0 which was absolutely pivotal – a vital save at a vital time.”

Clough made four changes from Friday's 1-1 draw with Doncaster and said: “We needed fresh legs. “We toyed with the idea of doing it against Doncaster on Friday but thought we needed to try to win the game.

“So we thought our best chance of getting a result here today was fresh legs and changing the front four. We needed energy there and they gave us that.

“I thought we should have scored after 20 seconds and we had the two best chances of the first half.”

Maris put the visitors ahead just after the break and Clough said: “It was an absolutely brilliant cross and goal – Ollie Clarke, with his wrong foot, whipped in a wonderful cross and there was George five or six yards out powering in a great header, which gave us the lift we needed.

“I thought we pressed well again today, similar to the Notts County game.

“When you come to these places you can't let them settle. We got about them when we needed to and defended our box well when we needed to.”

On the injuries he said: “Callum is his hamstring and I am not sure how serious it is as yet and Rhys is his knee, again we're not sure how serious.

“Rhys went to close the goalie down and the goalie has ended up kicking him as he cleared, he caught him afterwards. It was a foul but there was no malice there. He has to not go into those sort of challenges.”

Stockport also lost two players to nasty injuries with a lengthy stoppage for a head injury that knocked Kyle Knoyle out cold.

“They were affected by the injuries as much as we were,” said Clough.

“I think we played 11 extra minutes in the first half and 13 or 14 in the second half, it's a big chunk of time but the right thing to do.

“The last thing you want is anyone hurrying with something like the head injury to their lad.

“It was a nasty one – he collided with his own player and all we want is for him to be okay.”