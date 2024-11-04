Langwith progresss in Derbyshire County FA Junior Cup North

Hat trick hero Sam Dockwray. Pic: Martin Roberts.

Langwith White star stormed into the semi finals of the Derbyshire County FA Junior Cup North with a dominant second half performance against High Peak visitors Chapel Town Reserves.

The visitors shocked Whitestar three minutes in when they took the lead through a George Rowlands strike. Langwith were soon on the attack and equalised on 20 minutes through Sam Dockwray from the penalty spot the experienced frontman dispatched the kick after he had been brought down.

It was Langwith who took the lead when Dockwray got his second with a back post effort that rolled across the line and in at the far post.

The Chapel en le Frith side were not finished though and seven minutes before half time equalised when Rowlands got his second to send the sides into the break all square.

The second half though saw Langwith dominate and add four more goals Brady Dockwray curled a corner direct into the visitors goal on 59 minutes and two minutes later Sam Dockwray fired in to complete his hat trick. Daniel Foster added a fifth and then on the stroke of full time Liam Widdowson struck a screamer from 25 yards out to make it 6-2 and progress Langwith through to a future semi final appointment.