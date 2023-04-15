Jordan Bowery insists ‘ it was a stonewall penalty’ as Mansfield Town are held at Grimsby Town

No penalty was given and the defender who challenged him stayed down for treatment.

But Bowery said: “In my opinion it was a penalty. For what reason has he got down injured?

“He clearly knew he was in the wrong and made a mistake so he was trying to make out he was injured. But for me it was a stonewall penalty.”

Jordan Bowery nets at Grimsby today. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Bowery was restored to his position up front after filling in for the injury-hit Stags in a variety of different positions over recent months and put Stags ahead.

“It was nice to be back up front and get a goal. I almost got a nosebleed, it's been so long,” he smiled.

“I am happy to play anywhere and do anything for the team, but I joined the club as a striker and it's always a nice feeling to get a goal.

“As a footballer you want to be playing football and get as many minutes as you can whether its in your position or not. You have to to do what you can for the team with so many players out injured. I don't mind where I play.”

He added: “I thought we started well and got the goal, though we were a bit sloppy in conceding. But at the end of the day you will take a point away from home.

“We just needed to be a bit more ruthless. We got in some good positions.

“I had one where my touch took me wide and I should have done better. David (Keillor-Dunn) had a few chances running at players. It just didn't fall for us and hopefully we can put it right on Tuesday.

“Like Rochdale, their keeper was very good today. You will come up against that at times but you have to be clinical as we have places to be. We want to stay in the play-offs.