Unbeaten run extended, but Mansfield Town see two points dropped as Grimsby Town hit back

But the Stags remain firmly in the play-off frame as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games, though they let the hosts back into contention following a dominant opening 45 minutes.

The result edged Stags back into the seventh and final play-off spot but saw the gap to the top three automatic places stretch to seven points with only five games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a big army of 1,236 away fans behind the goal, there was a terrific atmosphere in the bright sunshine ahead of kick-off at Blundell Park.

First half action at Blundell Park - Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags made a lively start, with Stephen Quinn only just failing to meet Lucas Akins’ measured through-ball.

The visitors’ first major chance came after 13 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott Hewitt rose superbly to meet Davis Keillor-Dunn’s in-swinging corner-kick, but his glancing header fizzed inches over the top.

Akins then tried his luck from distance, only to fire off target.

Jordan Bowery - put Stags ahead at Grimsby. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags were definitely on top, with Quinn next to threaten when his pile-driver was blocked by a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was becoming clear that FA Cup heroes Grimsby had gone off the boil somewhat of late thanks to just one win in their previous six games, but could the Stags take advantage?

They finally grabbed the goal they had been threatening six minutes before the break.

Hewitt crossed in from the left, reaching Jordan Bowery, who took a touch, turning well before slotting smartly past keeper Max Crocombe.

However the Mariners evened it up seven minutes after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Stags’ keeper Christy Pym upended the advancing George Lloyd in the box as he tried to round him, referee Neil Hair pointed to the spot.

Pym saved Otis Khan’s penalty, only for Lloyd to dart in and head home the rebound.

Hiram Boateng came close to an immediate response for the Stags, but it was now ‘game on’ again.

Keillor-Dunn also tested Crocombe as the Stags were building momentum again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that momentum fizzled away towards the closing stages and, despite a late triple change which saw a welcome return from injury for Stephen McLaughlin, Nigel Clough’s men were forced to settle for a share of the spoils though felt they should have had a penalty at the death when Bowery got goalside of his man and went down.

GRIMSBY: Crocombe, Smith, Gallacher (Driscoll-Glennon, 46), Maher, Efete, Morris (Holohan, 67), Green (Khouri, 85), Clifton, Khan (McAtee, 85), Lloyd, Taylor (Orsi, 67). SUBS NOT USED: Emmanuel, Hunt.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Kilgour, Perch, C Johnson, Wallace, Boateng (McLaughlin, 89), Quinn (Law, 89), Keillor-Dunn (Gale, 89), Bowery, Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Harbottle, D Johnson, Oates.

REFEREE: Neil Hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad