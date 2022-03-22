Bowery had been unlucky to lose his place, but tonight he gave boss Nigel Clough a big reminder of his talents.

“Obviously I have not been playing as much recently so it's good to come on and get a goal – but the main thing is the three points,” he said after Stags halted a run of two defeats on the bounce in style at Spotland.

“I was on a good run of form but have been left out the team. But the lads have done well when I have not been playing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goal hero Jordan Bowery gives his thoughts after tonight's win at Rochdale. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“Everyone wants to be playing, but we have a good squad so you have to wait your turn.

“They are not young pros. They are all senior pros who are fighting to get in the team and who could get in most League Two teams. It's good competition and only 11 can play.”

On tonight's game, he said: “The lads were brilliant and limited them to few chances.

“The surface wasn't the best, though it was the same for both teams.

“It was a great clean sheet and a great win.

“Watching it, they had the upper hand a bit and then we did. It just kept going back and forth like a basketball match.

“Having lost the last two times it was good to get the three points.”

Bowery joined the fray on 78 minutes and on 86 minutes smashed Rhys Oates' low cross high into the home net for Stags' first win at Rochdale since April 1997.

“I did my best to get in the box. I lost the ball a couple of times when I came on and I was knackered – it's hard work coming on as a sub,” he smiled.

“I saw Oatesy go down the wing and go past his man. There was a big gap between the goalie and their centre half and I thought I have just got to get myself in there as I could get a tap-in.

“I just concentrated on getting a good contact as I remember I had a chance at Harrogate away where I should have scored.

“So I tried to put a bit more power in this one to make sure it went over the line. It was a good feeling to get that goal.

“Scoring goals is the best feeling ever for a striker.”

Stags now have 11 game to go and head for struggling Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

“All games are tough at the minute,” he said.