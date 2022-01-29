Kenny Jackett, manager of Leyton Orient.

And he felt Stags showed more experience and knowledge of the division to edge more inexperienced his side out.

“I thought the first goal was handball,” he said. After a fifth defeat in seven games saw them drop further away from the play-offs battle.

“None of us can really understand the decision. The linesman was that side as well.

“We thought we were going into half-time having done the job.

“But in the second half we had chances to get back in the game, (Aaron) Drinan has hit the bar and post. We needed one of those big chances to go in.

“The second goal then really cost us and we have to stop getting on the wrong side of set pieces. It gave us a mountain to climb.”

He felt experiencve played a huge part in the outcome.

“We have one or two boys out and the side is very young,” he said.

“We do have ability but game knowledge of League Two is a big thing and Mansfield had it today and we didn't.

“They have experience of the division and what it takes to win and they just edge you out.

“There was just more knowledge on their side. We have to learn game management like Mansfield have. We have to develop it or bring it in.”

He continued: “It is a frustrating run and a run that has put distance between ourselves and the top of the division that hasn't been there for the majority of the season.

“We can still make the play-offs, but all we are looking at right now is Tuesday night at Bradford.