Here is our best guess at the side Clough will pick for the game, which is being televised live on Sky TV (12.30). Do you agree with this XI?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
The Stags stopper had hardly anything to do on Tuesday night against a Stevenage side that came to defend and frustrate, but he did pull off one exceptionally good and important save to dive full lenth to his right to deny the experienced Luke Norris firing into the net across him with the game still locked at 0-0. On such moments are promotions won and lost and how crucial that save was will unfold in the next couple of weeks.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. ELLIOTT HEWITT
Right back Hewitt continued his fine run of form on Tuesday night and will be an automatic selection.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE
No-nonsense rock-solid O'Toole has enjoyed his role at centre half, after spending much of his career in midfield, and is quickly forging a new partnership in there with the experienced James Perch and could be hard to shift now with games running out.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. JAMES PERCH
James Perch is back to his very best after his nightmare season with injury and is crucial to these last games with the promotion finishing line coming into tantalising view.
Photo: Chris Holloway