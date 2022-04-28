1. NATHAN BISHOP

The Stags stopper had hardly anything to do on Tuesday night against a Stevenage side that came to defend and frustrate, but he did pull off one exceptionally good and important save to dive full lenth to his right to deny the experienced Luke Norris firing into the net across him with the game still locked at 0-0. On such moments are promotions won and lost and how crucial that save was will unfold in the next couple of weeks.

Photo: Chris Holloway