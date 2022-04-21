Nigel Clough has some massive selection dilemmas. He has a wealth of central defenders and midfielders to choose from and also has risks he must consider taking over half-fit key players. Here is the XI we think he may choose for Saturday. Do you agree?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
Loanee Bishop said last week he is not yet even thinking about where he may be next season as he wants to seal a fine season at Stags with a promotion on his CV. Looked assured over Easter and no blame for the goals.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. ELLIOTT HEWITT
Had two excellent games over Easter. He started at right back in both but played centre half for the second half at Carlisle as Clough swapped things round. But he is a great driving force going forward down the right where we'd expect him to start again on Saturday.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. JAMES PERCH
Immaculate at full back or centre half, Perch could well start in the centre on Saturday, despite having John-Joe O'Toole and Farrend Rawson on the bench. One of the full stretch challenges he made in the box on Monday was the tackle of the match and showed his experience.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. OLI HAWKINS
Clough was full of praise for the towering Hawkins for his display at centre half on Monday so unlikely he will be left out, though Clough knows he could always surprise Crawley and start him up front with the wealth of centre half riches he has on the bench.
Photo: Chris Holloway