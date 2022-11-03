Young Warsop football team celebrates new kit thanks to carers

The team, which meets at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Sookholme, was launched earlier this year by Mark Bakalarczyk, previously assistant coach of an under-10s team in the Young Elizabethan League, and his partner Toni Stewart.

His six-year old son was keen to get involved in the club and so Mark went about launching an under-sevens team with coaches Aaron Ford and AJ Timmons.

When Aaron’s friend Tiffany Meachim, managing director of Walfinch Mansfield, heard of the venture, she was keen to support the community-based squad get ready for its very first season.

The team, pictured with Aaron Ford, Mark Bakalarczyk, Tiffany Meachim and AJ Timmons.

Tiffany said: “When I heard about the new under-sevens squad, I was really eager to help.

“The passion behind the coaches and parents in creating this new team to provide younger children with somewhere else where they can play is clear: they’ve put a lot of time and energy into creating a family-friendly team environment, and so I was delighted to pledge sponsorship to help the team prosper.”

Walfinch Mansfield has sponsored waterproof training clothes and boot bags, as well as additional equipment such as extra footballs and training cones.

Aaron said: “We did a presentation at training to hand-out the new kit and the kids were so excited; it was like Christmas Day! For them all to have a professional kit and wear the team’s colours is very bonding and motivating for them.

“They feel proud when turning up to play or train when they are all in the same tracksuits and strips.

“Importantly, it’s taken a great deal of pressure off parents who, other than providing the football boots, don’t have to worry about buying any kit.

“Parents want their children to be active and involved in team sports, yet can’t always afford it. With the support we’ve received from Walfinch Mansfield, it has removed this financial stress from parents. It’s really brought the team together and has made them very proud to be playing for Warsop under-sevens.”

