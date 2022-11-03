Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield this Bonfire Night weekend

Bonfire Night is almost here, and many people will be heading to fireworks displays and bonfire nights this weekend.

The weather for Halloween was a let down, so those heading to a display will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

Here is what the forecast is saying...

The weather is a mixed bag over the next few days.

Today (Thursday) will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in parts at first, clearing through the morning.

It will then become drier and brighter but with a risk of isolated heavy thundery showers for all areas later on in the early evening. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 13C.

The rest of the night will be a largely dry but chilly night with clear spells. Ground frost possible first thing tomorrow morning.

Friday will bring a chilly start with any early fog patches slowly clearing. It will be a largely dry and fine day with sunny spells.

Maximum temperature 12C.

There will be another chilly start on Saturday (Bonfire Night) and the weather will be cloudy and breezy with some rain.

There is a 60% chance of rain at 3pm, but only a 10% chance of rain by the time 6pm comes around. Hopefully this means the weather will avoid putting a downer on planned Bonfire Night celebrations.

But you might want to take a brolly just in case!

Sunday is expected to bring sunny spells and heavy thundery showers.