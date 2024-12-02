Home FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic for Mansfield Town
Stags missed out on the big tie they wanted with a Premier league big gun, but do have a possible route to Round Four, having already won 2-1 at Wigan in October in league action.
This is the fourth time in five years Stags have reached this stage, though last year they fell at the first hurdle with a defeat by Wrexham.
Locally, Nottingham Forest drew Luton Town at home while Derby County will head for Leyton Orient.
Arsenal v Manchester United is the biggest tie of the round.
But non-league Tamworth at home to Totenham Hotspur is almost certainly set to be a TV pick too.
Fellow National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge will go to Championship Millwall for a London derby.
Salford City landed a tasty derby at Manchester City, Liverpool are home to Accrington Stanley and Chelsea host Morecambe while Newcastle United host Bromley.
The ties will be played across the weekend of 11th-12th January with the possibility of at least one game on Friday, 10th January.
FA CUP ROUND THREE DRAW IN FULL
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County