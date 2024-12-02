Home FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town landed a home tie against League One rivals Wigan Athletic in tonight’s FA Cup Third Round draw.

Stags missed out on the big tie they wanted with a Premier league big gun, but do have a possible route to Round Four, having already won 2-1 at Wigan in October in league action.

This is the fourth time in five years Stags have reached this stage, though last year they fell at the first hurdle with a defeat by Wrexham.

Locally, Nottingham Forest drew Luton Town at home while Derby County will head for Leyton Orient.

Mansfield Town forward Ben Waine (21) during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Arsenal v Manchester United is the biggest tie of the round.

But non-league Tamworth at home to Totenham Hotspur is almost certainly set to be a TV pick too.

Fellow National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge will go to Championship Millwall for a London derby.

Salford City landed a tasty derby at Manchester City, Liverpool are home to Accrington Stanley and Chelsea host Morecambe while Newcastle United host Bromley.

Chelsea host League Two's bottom club Morecambe.

The ties will be played across the weekend of 11th-12th January with the possibility of at least one game on Friday, 10th January.

FA CUP ROUND THREE DRAW IN FULL

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County