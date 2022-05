Stags will face Port Vale in the showpiece play-off final on 29th May at Wembley after their victory over Northampton Town.

But how do Mansfield compare to the clubs who have won promotion out of League Two in recent seasons?

Here we look at where Stags would be in a League One table based on average crowds this season.

Related content

1. Sunderland 30,847 average Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday 22.470 average Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town 21,779 average. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. Charlton Athletic 15,592. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales