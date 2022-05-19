Just some of the Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Northampton.

17 pics of Mansfield Town fans roaring the boys on to League Two play-off final after win at Northampton Town

Stags fans are on their way to Wembley.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:53 pm

Mansfield booked their place in the play-off final after beating Northampton Town 1-0 last night.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd.

1. Northampton 0 Stags 1

Just some of the Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Northampton.

Photo: Chris Holloway

