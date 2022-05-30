Here's how far Mansfield Town fans will travel next season - and how much it's gonna cost in petrol

Stags fans travel 5,400 miles backing the boys on the road next season.

They will face nine round-trips of over 300 miles, using the club’s Quarry Lane ground as the starting point.

The total distance fans will have to travel to see every away game will be 5,427.6 miles if Grimsby are promoted and 5,411.8 if Solihull Moors get into the EFL.

The longest trip will be a gruelling 373.4 mile journey to face Crawley Town, followed by Barrow (370 miles), Gillingham (367 miles), Carlisle United (346.4 miles) and Sutton United 338.3 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortest trips of the season will be Doncaster Rovers (67 miles), Solihull Moors (67.4 miles) or Grimsby (83.2 miles), Stockport County (108.8 miles), Walsall (132 miles) and Bradford City (136.2 miles)

And, according to the Fleetnews.co.uk website, it isn’t going to be cheap.

Based on the average petrol price of £1.68 a litre, and driving a car like a Ford Focus Zetec, it’s going to cost £678.72 for the season for Grimsby and £680.71 if Solihull are promoted.

The full distances (shown in miles) are:

Crawley Town - 373.4, Barrow - 370, Gillingham - 367, Carlisle United - 346.4, Sutton United 338.8, Newport - 336.4, Colchester United - 322.4, Leyton Orient - 313.6, AFC wimbledon - 301.4, Swindon Town- 296.8, Hartlepool United - 250, Tranmere Rovers - 241.6, Stevenage - 236.6, Salford City - 186.6, Rochdale - 175, Northampton Town - 155.2, Harrogate Town - 145,4, Crewe Alexander - 143.8, Bradford City - 136.2, Walsall - 132, Stockport County - 108.8, Doncaster Rovers 67, Grimbsy/Solihull - 83.2/67.4

Related content