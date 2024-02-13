Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver hails ‘brilliant’ Mansfield Town after incredible 9-2 demolition job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It equalled Stags' best ever league win from 1932 and a shellshocked Weaver said: “It was an incredible scoreline for Mansfield and, fair play to them, I thought they were brilliant in all aspects. We were well beaten by the better team.

“But in spite of that we have everythuing to go for still if we have a positive attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously we have been well-beaten by a very strong team in the worst form of ourselves on the ball. It was a hard night.

Stags mount up the goals during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We gift-wrapped several goals and lackd intensity. That was the element that hurts a bit.

“I am not going to batter them as the lads have been absolutely magnificent for the football club for several months.

“We have been hard to beat all season, we've been entertaining, we've been everything that we want to see from a Harrogate Town team. But tonight we weren't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we have to treat it as a one-off and move on quickly. But we also have to learn from the harsh lessons that were dealt by a really strong Mansfield team tonight.

“We didn't lay a glove on them which is not a characteristic of ours iover the years. Maybe we've got ahead of ourselves for a few days and need to learn from that.”

He continued: “We mustn't suddenly rip up the way we've been playing. We have been good in all aspects.

“But we have to step it up again to compete with the likes of Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are close to the play-offs and quite deservedly so after 30 games.

“We have to be that team that are really good at bouncing now.