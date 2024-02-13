Mansfield Town equal club record winning score with 9-2 demolition of Harrogate Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors had been in fine recent form but had no answer as they were swept away by a Yellow tide on a soaking wet pitch as Mansfield equalled the astonishing scoring feat they produced against Rotherham United so many years before.

A simply incredible first half barrage saw Stags go in five goals to the good – and it could have been more.

And the goals and entertainment continued after the break on an historic night with boss Nigel Clough's only grope likely to be failing to keep a clean sheet at the other end.

Stags add to their tally during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

With leaders Stockport County losing at home, it closed the gap to top spot to a single point.

Hiram Boateng had not scored all season but ended the night with a hat-trick and the matchball.

Clough freshened up his side with four changes from the weekend with Baily Cargill, Stephen Quinn, Hiram Boateng and Lucas Akins in for George Williams, Ollie Clarke, George Maris and Will Swan, who all dropped to the bench as he shuffled his squad to give players rest amid a hectic schedule.

The visitors, who had won four and drawn two of their last six games, were unchanged.

Stags rampant during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags produced their first ever win over Harrogate back in October with a fine 4-1 away win, but had never beaten them at the One Call Stadium.

The heavy rain that had been falling an hour before kick=off eased up but the pitch looked very wet at kick-off.

Akins had a shy at goal from distance in the second minute but, even on the wet surface, it was an easy take for Belshaw.

On four minutes Quinn nodded down a diagnonal ball from Flint and Keillor-Dunn warmed Belshaw's hands, the keeper unable to hold onto it, but a defender quickly clearing the loose ball.

Lucas Akins puts Stags on the way from the spot during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On eight minutes Boateng gave away a free kick 20 yards out, but Thomson whipped the ball straight to Pym.

Belshaw had to claw away a Keillor-Dunn corner and then Boateng had a shot blocked for a second corner from which Keillor-Dunn's powerful volley deflected wide for a third in a row.

The early pressure paid off with a 13th minute lead for Mansfield.

Quinn laid the ball into Cariill in the box and he was hauled down as he tried to turn Abu.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Akins confidently buried he penalty just left of centre as Belshaw dived to the right.

A minute later Boateng was booked for bringing down Dooley.

But Boateng was all smiles on 20 minutes as he lashed home a second and his first of the campaign.

He won the ball 25 yards from goal and burst into the box before smashing an unstoppable 16 yard finish across Belshaw and inside the left post.

Three minutes later Reed won a great tackle and fed Keillor-Dunn for a finish that sailed over the top.

It should have been 3-0 on 29 minutes as delightful ball over the top by Reed sent Akins away only to lash his low finish wide.

But a minute later it was 3-0 as Keillor-Dunn's clever square pass to his right on the edge of the box put Boateng in space with clear sight oif goal, and he buried a low finish to double his tally for the night and season.

Keillor-Dunn played another great pass to give Quinn sight of goal on 33 minutes and his rising shot wasn't far over.

Stags were rampant by now and on 34 minutes Bowery crossed to Quinn who laid a pas off for Nicols to guide a low finish just inside the far post.

It was 5-0 on 39 minutes. Boateng won the ball and found Nicols, whose superb pass into space in the box left Keillor-Dunn with an easy finish past Belshaw for his 16th goal of a fantastic season.

Nicols had a long range shot held on 43 minutes while Boateng was well over soon after as shellshocked Harrogate clung on for the sanctuary of the break.

Utlising his squad, Clough sent on Swan and Maris for the second half in place of Reed and Nicols.

It took Stags just five minutes to add to their tally as Quinn helped Cargill's pass to his right and Boateng was there to lash home his hat-trick goal from six yards.

But Harrogate got on the scoresheet on 54 minutes after a loose pass from Akins saw the visitors quickly break and Thomson slot past Pym.

And within 60 seconds they had another as sub March hit a post and Odoh was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Incredibly the goals kept coming and on 61 minutes Maris slotted a pass to Akins and his finish deflected past a dejected Belshaw for number seven.

Swan joined the party on 75 minutes as he lashed perhaps the best finish of the night acros the keeper from 25 yards out on the left corner of the box.

And two minutes later he turned home Stags' ninth from Lewis' low cross as the home side piled on the agony.

With seven minutes left Akins twisted and turned but fired straight at Belshaw.

Sivi rattled the home crssobar with six minutes left.

The home fans chanted for 10 as the game went into stoppage time but had to be content with just the nine on an amazing night.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint (McLaughlin 62), Brunt, Cargill, Reed (Maris HT), Boateng, Quinn (Lewis 62), Keillor-Dunn (Williams 79), Akins, Nichols (Swan HT). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Clarke.

HARROGATE: Belshaw, Abu (Burrell 53), Thomson, Cornelius, Odoh (Sivi 62), Daly (Bloxham 62), O'Connor, Muldoon (March 53), Dooley (Sutton 53), Foulds, Gibson. SUBS NOT USED: Mitchell, Falkingham.

REFEREE: Scott Oldham.