Great start for Kimberley while 10-man Eastwood held to draw
Finn Ryder produced the breakthrough on 57 minutes and Kole Lambert doubled their advantage within three minutes to put the home side on the back foot.
Ryder completed a brace on 75 minutes and three points were in the bag for Ant Ward's side.
Neighbours Eastwood CFC had to be content with an opening day 1-1 home draw with Newark & Sherwood United after being left with 10 men from the 32nd minute when Jake Wright was controversially sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity with his hands.
The Red Badgers were adamant the handball was accidental but the decision stood.
At that point they were leading 1-0 after debut-making Tyler Johal’s deep cross was headed in at the back post by Phil Watt on 23 minutes.
The visitors were level 11 minutes into the second half as Tom Ward’s ball into the box from deep was headed home by Joseph Smith.
Jermain Hollis chalked up his 100th appearance for Eastwood on the day while Aaron O'Connor surpassed Aaron Short's record as most games as captain for the club as he reached 63.