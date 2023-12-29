Mansfield Town right back Callum Johnson believes he is finally back to his best after injury setbacks and that he is part of one of the strongest squads he has seen.

Callum Johnson scores during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Johnson was a delighted goalscorer in tonight's 1-1 home draw wth Doncaster Rovers and said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the year when I have been playing, though I have had a couple of injury setbacks.

“I feel I am now in my stride. I have played at the top end of League One and this squad is as strong as I have seen.

“So I am looking forward to 2024 and hopefully more years at Mansfield.

“I have played in teams in League One where there is less competition than here which is testament to the staff.

“We need to try to turn some of the draws into wins. But tonight was probably one of those in which we take the draw with us playing a few sloppy passes tonight.

“But the manager says if you can't win don't lose and our record is unbelievable and we need to keep it going as long as we can.

“If you are hard to beat in this league it can take you a long way.

“It's about grinding out wins and draws. League Two is not pretty at times. You can't play well every game.”

He added: “It is the type of game you want to be involved in as a player and we go there full of confidence and will try to win the game.

“We need to keep the pace and stay up there or thereabouts.

“But at Accrington we were ninth when I signed in the January and we went up to it shows you don't have to be up there – but it helps.

“We need to get as close to that two points a game benchmark as we can.

“It was nice to get my second goal for Mansfield tnight. Quinny (Stepehn Quinn) put a great ball in and I just gambled on it, catching their lad off guard.

“I hit the target and I could have had another second half too.