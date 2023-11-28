Game plan worked perfectly said Tranmere Rovers boss Nigel Adkins after draw at high-flying Mansfield Town
Tranmere have been struggling at the wrong end of the table but this draw and fine display of counter-attacking was a fourth game unbeaten and Adkins said: “I thought it was an excellent perfomance and a very good point.
“They scored a deflected goal near the end which Luke was going to save. That fortune has got to change and go our way eventually.
“But the work rate and commitment from the players was phenomenal and the game plan worked superbly.
“We set ourselves a really good defensive shape against a good side.
“But we have the ability to intercept and counter attack.
“We scored two goals and could have scored more, their keeper made a great double save and we looked such a threat.
“We showed the Tranmere grit and resilience to stay in the game. Our physical data is through the roof.”
Stags saw a 17-game unbeaten start to the season end at Swindon on Saturday and Adkins said: “Mansfield have been in good form with only one defeat all season, so we set ourselves up to be hard to beat but with a massive goal threat.
“Cloughy (boss Nigel Clough) has done well here and they have been consistent for the last four seasons. They are a good side and they can play.
“Mansfield are a massive threat at set pieces with their size but we did not concede from any.
“But we have a spirit here. The lads have grafted today and had a go.
“Things are going against us at times, but we have a whole group – not just 11 players -who are having a right go for Tranmere Rovers and each other and I think the fans appreciate that.
“We play some exciting football at times.”