GAME OFF: Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic has just been postponed - here's when it will now be played
Frost covers have been on the playing surface all week in an attempt to protect the pitch, however, with temperatures reaching as low as -7°C in the early hours of this morning and not forecast to rise above freezing within the next 24 hours, an early decision has been made to postpone the game.
The match has been rescheduled for this Tuesday. Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be automatically valid for the rearranged game and can also be bought via www.stagstickets.co.uk
Supporters who are unable to make the rearranged game and wish to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office via the following means: in person at the One Call Stadium ticket office, telephoning 01623 482 482 (option 1) or emailing [email protected] with the necessary details.
Consequently, Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match away to Exeter City – scheduled for Tuesday 14 January – has been postponed. A rearranged date will be announced in due course.
