Former Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray links up with Championship club West Brom

Former Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray has joined the management team at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion.

He will be the assistant to new head coach Valérien Ismaël, who he worked with at Barnsley.

Murray, 39, was Ismaël's number two at Oakwell as the Tykes secured a play-off spot in the the Championship last season.

“In this industry I think it’s really difficult to find people who you are on the same wavelength as; who trust you, and that you trust," Murray told West Brom's website.

“We hit it off straight away at Barnsley and, as the season went on, our ideas were the same. It clicked and as soon as he said there might be a chance to join him – though I’ve had some good years at Barnsley – it was an opportunity that was too good to turn down.

“I think when you meet someone and you know that it’s right, whether that be in your career or your personal life, I think it’s important to be around those people. People who know what you can offer."

Murray's playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion and Oxford United.

He had two spells with Mansfield Town, making 170 appearances and scoring 16 times, also managing the Stags between 2014 and 2016.

“I think we built a really strong relationship as human beings, as well as staff, over the past few months,” said Ismaël, who also added sport science coach Jonny Northeast and video analyst Jack Riley to his staff.

“The desire to work together and stay together was really strong. That’s a must-have quality in our staff.

“They are dedicated to the principles of how we want to play. They are young and hungry, and I’m really delighted to have the three guys on board.”

